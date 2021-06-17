All 26 England players train ahead of Friday’s Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

Gareth Southgate led training on the eve of England’s Euro 2020 clash against Scotland with all of his 26-man squad involved.

The Three Lions head to London later on Thursday afternoon ahead of their second Group D match at Wembley

The full squad were training at St George’s Park with Harry Maguire included as he looks to prove his fitness and push for a start on Friday.

Harry Maguire (centre) is now back in full training following an ankle ligament injury. (PA Wire)

It is just the second time since the start of the European Championship that Southgate has been able to have all of his players out on the training field as one.

Ahead of training, the squad sang a rendition of Happy Birthday to Jordan Henderson.

The Liverpool captain, 31, will also be keen to start against Scotland having made his comeback from groin surgery in the Euros warm-up win over Romania.