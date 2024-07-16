Jude Bellingham hails ‘unbelievable human’ as Gareth Southgate exits England job

Support truly

Jude Bellingham has described departing England boss Gareth Southgate as “easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team” after he stepped down from the role.

Real Madrid star Bellingham, who expressed his “sadness and disappointment” over England’s Euro 2024 final defeat by Spain, also said Southgate was “an unbelievable human being” in a tribute posted on Instagram.

Southgate released a statement via the Football Association on Tuesday morning confirming he was leaving the post, a little over 36 hours on from the 2-1 loss in Berlin.

Bellingham said: “I’d like to thank Gareth and his staff for the great memories during his tenure. From the point of view of a fan who has become a member of the squad, it’s been a roller coaster of amazing emotions that has instilled hope and joy back into our country.

“It was a privilege to be led by someone who is so dedicated and passionate, not only is Gareth easily one of the best coaches in the history of the national team but also an unbelievable human being. Thank you for everything and all the best in the next chapter, gaffer.”

Jordan Pickford and Declan Rice also took to social media to express their thanks to Southgate.

Everton goalkeeper Pickford wrote on Instagram: “Completely gutted. This will hurt for a while. Appreciate everyone who supported us during the tournament and I’d like to thank all my team-mates and staff for their work throughout.

“I also want to say a special thank you to the boss for always believing in me during his time with us and I would like to wish him all the best in his next steps. Thank you Gareth.”

Arsenal midfielder Rice, a mainstay for Southgate, appearing in every game for England at the last three major tournaments, posted in an Instagram Story: “Thank you gaffer. It’s been a privilege to play for England under your guidance.

“Memories that will stay with me forever. All the best in your next adventure.”

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, who missed out on a place in Southgate’s Euros squad after picking up a calf injury in April, wrote on Instagram: “You made us all believe again – memories that will last forever. Thank you boss.”

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze said England’s recent successes were largely down to Southgate for the environment he had created and expressed his gratitude for being included in the squad.

Eze said on Instagram: “Painful not to have taken the last step but forever grateful for the love and support throughout the journey. Our time is coming!

“I would also like to thank Gareth, not only for giving me the opportunity to play in my first major tournament but also for all you and your staff have done to get this England team to where we are today.

“We are closer than ever to achieving what we dream of and that is hugely down to what you have created. I wish you all the best for the future.”

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier also posted a thank-you message on Instagram and believes Southgate will be successful in whatever he chooses to do next.

Trippier said: “Want to say thank you to Gareth for everything. A top coach who I know will be successful wherever his next role may be. Thank you.”