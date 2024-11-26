Gareth Southgate suggests his next job may be away from football

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has suggested his next job could be away from football.

Southgate ended an eight-year stint as the national team boss in the wake of the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

He previously said he would not return to management this season but has now spoken about the possibility of working outside the game.

I’m consciously taking time to reflect on what I lived through and thinking deeply about what comes next Gareth Southgate

In a lengthy post on social networking platform LinkedIn, he revealed he is having a “period of exploration”.

The 54-year-old said: “After eight years serving in one of the highest profile roles in world football, I’m consciously taking time to reflect on what I lived through and thinking deeply about what comes next.

“This higher purpose kept me on track, gave me structure, made my life more fulfilling and is going to be extremely difficult to replicate.

“It’s why I’m not limiting my future options to remaining as a football coach.

“I’m comfortable with this period of ‘exploration’ and not having all the answers.

“I’m not the only 50something contemplating a change of direction.”

Southgate was heavily linked with the Manchester United job, owing to a relationship with United sporting director Dan Ashworth, but the Old Trafford club appointed Ruben Amorim.

He is widely regarded as England’s most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey after guiding the country to back-to-back European Championship finals as well as a World Cup semi-final.

And he says any new job will be difficult to replicate the “sense of purpose”.

“Looking back there are matches and moments I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

“Coaching top players was a challenge that pushed me to operate at the very highest level.

Every morning I drove through the gates of St George’s Park, I had a responsibility to improve English football Gareth Southgate

“The weight of the role with the unique responsibility it carried was something few ever get to experience.

“Perhaps the hardest thing of all to replicate though, is going to be the sense of purpose.

“Every morning I drove through the gates of St George’s Park, I had a responsibility to improve English football.

“Whenever the National Anthem played pre-game, I was representing 50 million people, their hopes and dreams.

“When I travelled, or spoke publicly I had a duty to be an ambassador for my country. Even in the most difficult moments, whether after heartbreaking defeats or during tense media scrutiny I was acutely aware of the need to stand with dignity and demonstrate strong leadership.

“This was not only for the players and staff beside me but also for the millions of young people watching, who might find inspiration and hope in what we do.”

German Thomas Tuchel was named as Southgate’s permanent successor last month and he will start in January.

Under-21s boss Lee Carsley stepped up to take the team on an interim basis for the recent Nations League campaign.