Phil Foden out of England games against Hungary and Germany due to coronavirus

Boss Gareth Southgate says he should be available for the games against Italy and Hungary at Molineux.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 03 June 2022 12:59
Comments
Phil Foden (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Phil Foden will miss England’s Nations League games with Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Manchester City star has been sent home from the Three Lions, but boss Gareth Southgate says he should be available for the games against Italy and Hungary at Molineux.

Southgate said: “Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave.

“Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we come back from Germany. It depends on his symptoms and how his breathing is. It affects everyone differently.”

Harvey Elliott was similarly removed from the England U21 squad this week after also testing positive.

