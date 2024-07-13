Jump to content

Full England squad trains ahead of Euro 2024 final against Spain

Gareth Southgate’s side sealed their place at a second-successive European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Simon Peach
Saturday 13 July 2024 11:53
Harry Kane (left) and Kieran Trippier were both training with the rest of the England squad on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane (left) and Kieran Trippier were both training with the rest of the England squad on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s full squad trained ahead of their departure to Berlin for the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Kieran Trippier went off at half-time of the semi-final with a knock and captain Harry Kane was in discomfort after winning the penalty from which he equalised.

Kieran Trippier went off at half-time of the semi-final with a knock and captain Harry Kane was in discomfort after winning the penalty from which he equalised.

But both were in action on Saturday lunchtime as the full 26-man squad trained at their Blankenhain base for the final time before making the journey to Berlin.

England boss Southgate was asked about the fitness of Trippier and Kane on Friday, saying: “No scans, no. As far as we know they’re OK, but we haven’t done a lot out on the pitch, so we’ll find more out (Saturday).

“Obviously, we’re not expecting anybody to rule themselves out for the final.”

