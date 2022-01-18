Gareth Southgate seeking legal advice after false claims in cryptocurrency scam
A mass email sent to unspecified addresses falsely claims that the Three Lions boss has made a fortune using a crypto trading platform.
England manager Gareth Southgate is seeking legal advice after his name was used in a cryptocurrency scam.
A mass email sent to unspecified addresses falsely claims that the Three Lions boss has made a fortune using a crypto trading platform.
The fictionalised message even claims Southgate went on American TV host Ellen DeGeneres’ show to talk about his success.
A spokesman for the England manager told the PA news agency: “The details about Mr Southgate in this story are completely untrue and his name has been used without permission.
“As such, his management team are taking legal advice on the matter.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.