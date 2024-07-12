Gareth Southgate says reaching Euro final feels ‘a bit more normal’ for England

Support truly

Gareth Southgate says England are in a “different moment” to when they lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy and that it now feels a “little bit more normal” to be at this stage of a major competition once again.

England’s 2-1 victory against the Netherlands on Wednesday has set them up for a second consecutive European Championship final, with Spain the opponents in Berlin on Sunday.

Southgate’s side were denied by the Azzurri in a Wembley penalty shoot-out at the delayed Euros three years ago but will look to go one better this time.

“There’s a different feel (than 2021),” Southgate told BBC Sport.

“We’re now in a different moment as a team, two tournaments on and a lot more big match experience.

“I guess there was less of a celebration, perhaps less satisfaction at reaching a final.

“I wouldn’t say it becomes run of the mill but it’s a little bit more normal for us. That statement in itself is probably a bit ridiculous given our history.”

England’s men’s team have not lifted major silverware since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

England will play in a second successive European Championship final after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Euro 2024 is the first time England have reached a major final away from home.

But Southgate has guided England to the semi-finals or further in three of his four major tournaments in charge – World Cups and Euros.

“What that journey’s taught me is what it means to English football really to have credibility on the European and world stage,” said Southgate, who replaced Sam Allardyce as manager in 2016 having previously been the Football Association’s head of elite development and Under-21 boss.

“I know what it means to people working at every level from youth development all the way through to senior football.”