Former Salford boss Gary Bowyer appointed Dundee manager
The former Blackburn boss was sacked by the League Two club last month
Dundee have turned to experienced manager Gary Bowyer in their efforts to secure an instant return to the Premiership.
The Dens Park club decided against renewing the contract of Mark McGhee last month following the club’s relegation to the Championship.
A near month-long managerial search has now ended with the appointment of Bowyer, who was sacked by League Two club Salford in May. Billy Barr will join the new Dark Blues boss in Scotland.
Recently appointed technical director Gordon Strachan told the club’s website: “It’s great to have Gary at the club.
“He is someone who ticked all the boxes during the process and that we feel can really drive the club forward. Now is the time for everyone to pull together and get right behind the manager and the team for the new season.”
Managing director John Nelms added: “At the start of the process, we set out with a job description and list of desired attributes that we wanted in a manager.
“It has taken time and patience along the way but we have brought someone in that ticked all of the boxes. It’s an exciting time for the club and we are looking forward to working with Gary and Billy.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies