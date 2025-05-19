Gary Lineker apologises for ‘genuine mistake’ as BBC confirms early exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Presenter Gary Lineker has issued an unreserved apology for a social media video he shared which led to his early exit from the BBC – as Downing Street branded the post “completely unacceptable”.

After this weekend’s Match Of The Day, Lineker, 64, will leave his presenting role at the BBC and will no longer front the corporation’s coverage of the 2026 World Cup or the FA Cup next season.

In a video on Instagram, in which the presenter referenced a deleted post he had previously shared about Zionism that featured a picture of a rat, he said: “I would like once again to say I’m sorry, unreservedly, for the hurt and upset caused, it was a genuine mistake and oversight, but I should have been more diligent, I know that.”

The BBC’s highest-paid presenter has headed up Match Of The Day since 1999 and had announced he would be leaving the programme last year at the end of the season, but would still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

His early departure, after 26 years at the BBC, came amid reports the corporation’s bosses considered his position “untenable”, according to BBC News.

Downing Street said Lineker had made a “significant contribution” to the BBC but it was important the broadcaster upholds the “highest standards”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Specifically in relation to the social media post by Gary Lineker, that was clearly completely unacceptable and it’s right that he’s apologised.

“Gary Lineker has obviously made a significant contribution to the BBC’s broadcasting over the last two decades and we obviously wish him the best.”

Lineker declined to answer questions as he left his south-west London home on Monday afternoon.

He ran from his front door to his car before driving away, refusing to answer questions from reporters on whether he regretted the manner in which his career at the BBC has come to an end.

In the Instagram video, Lineker said that Sunday will be his last show, adding it was “best for all concerned that I step down from BBC presenting duties altogether and not do next season’s FA Cup or World Cup”.

Former Newcastle and England captain Alan Shearer, who hosts The Rest Is Football podcast alongside Lineker and Micah Richards, was among those leaving comments on the Instagram video and said: “Thank you for everything.”

Comedian and TV presenter John Bishop wrote: “Gary you leave a great legacy as a player, as a presenter and as a man. Good luck with everything else you do next.”

Lineker said the relationship with the BBC had been “long and wonderful”, adding it was “the right time for the organisation and myself to go our separate ways”.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general, said in a statement: “Gary has acknowledged the mistake he made.

“Accordingly, we have agreed he will step back from further presenting after this season.

“His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism, and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond.”

Gabby Logan, Kelly Cates and Mark Chapman will replace the Leicester-born star and share the presenting role on Match Of The Day from the next Premier League season.

In the wake of his departure, the vice president of the Board Of Deputies Of British Jews Andrew Gilbert called on the BBC to implement antisemitism training for all of its staff.

Gilbert said: “We had called for his departure and welcome this outcome. This incident further underscores the importance and urgency of implementing antisemitism training for all BBC staff.”

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.

He was also among 500 high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to rebroadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.