Gary Lineker has announced that he will leave his role as a presenter for BT Sport following the Champions League final on Saturday.

Lineker, 60, has worked for BT since it acquired the rights to broadcast Champions League football in 2015.

The former England, Tottenham and Leicester striker is also a long-time BBC employee, and will be involved in the broadcaster’s coverage of Euro 2020 this summer.

“Porto’s mouth-watering all-English final [between Chelsea and Manchester City] this weekend will be my final Champions League show for BT,” Lineker, who also represented Barcelona and Everton during his playing career, wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“I’ve loved hosting the best club tournament in world football and I’m genuinely proud of being part of their genuinely groundbreaking coverage over the past 6 years,” Lineker continued.

“I would like to thank BT Sport for the generous renewal offer, but after much thought, I have decided to call it a day.

“I feel it’s time to do things that I’ve always promised myself I’d do: such as follow Leicester across Europe with my sons (how many opportunities will we have?).

“A big thank you to everyone at BT Sport, both in front of the camera and behind. It’s been a joy working with you.

“Well played.”