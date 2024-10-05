Gary Lineker pokes fun at Match of the Day exit rumours with opening joke

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Gary Lineker joked that he was hosting his final Match of the Day show on Saturday amid speculation over his future on the programme.

The BBC this week denied an announcement was pending regarding its highest-paid star, who it said is under contract until the end of the football season.

Lineker introduced this week’s Match of the Day edition by saying: “Hello. Seven games on the way and it’s my final show.”

After pausing with perfect timing, he added: “Before the international break.”

Alan Shearer smiled at Lineker’s quip while fellow pundit Micah Richards remained motionless.

Former England footballer Lineker took over the flagship football highlights show in 1999 after predecessor Des Lynam joined ITV.

Lineker has been the BBC’s highest paid on-air talent for seven consecutive years and the only star to earn more than £1million in the year 2023/24, according to the corporation’s annual report published in July.