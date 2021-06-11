Gary Lineker believes England finally have the squad to “compete” for Euro 2020 after failing to reach the semi-finals for 25 years.

Gareth Southgate’s team begin their campaign against Croatia on Sunday before meeting old rivals Scotland and finishing off Group D against Czech Republic.

Lineker, England’s third highest goalscorer, believes there is enough firepower in the squad to make the group stage a “comfortable” experience.

“Expectation is enjoyable, I know sometimes it is the hope that kills you but for the first time in a long time, England have a squad that can compete,” Lineker told Goal. “I know we got to the semi-final three years ago but we got a bit lucky with the draw and all that. It was still a good performance.

“There may be a bit of inexperience overall and we may be a bit light in certain positions - central defence and in goal - but that aside, we have some fabulous talents at full-back, in midfield and in the forward positions.

“Also, for the first time in a long time, we have strength in depth and that’s important. In what’s been a long season, he [manager Gareth Southgate] can rotate. People keep saying ‘what’s his best XI?’ I don’t think he knows himself and I don’t think there will be a consistent starting XI particularly due to the talent in forward areas.

“I think he will be able to bring on substitutes of equal quality which will be very important. I think the future is very bright for England. This summer might be too early, but the group stage should be comfortable.

“After that, the draw will be very difficult. It could be one of France, Portugal or Germany. We’ll see and I think with so much talent, they should do well.”