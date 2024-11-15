Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The BBC is searching for a successor to Gary Lineker, who will step down as the host of Match of the Day next year.

The 63-year-old former Leicester City striker will leave the programme at the end of the Premier League season, after 25 years. Lineker is the corporation’s highest-paid presenter, with his current annual salary estimated at £1.35 million.

Speculation is already rife about who might step in, and our readers have been keen to share their opinions. When we asked for your views, leading candidates included Alex Scott, a former player with hosting experience on Football Focus and Sports Personality of the Year; Mark Chapman, the seasoned host of Match of the Day 2; and Jason Mohammad, a veteran presenter of Final Score and regular stand-in for Lineker.

Reader Matt Allenby suggested: “Surely it’s a job for one of his pals [Alan] Shearer or Micah Richards,” while janapple declared: “Mark Chapman or Dion Dublin for me.”

Lagunakid commented: “Jason Mohammad — safe pair of hands, plenty of experience, and always very professional.”

Here’s a closer look at what else you had to say:

‘Outdated’

The MotD format is so outdated anyway. They need to offer this show on-demand and make it available within an hour of the last match, with immediate analysis. It should be a bit edgy and light-hearted, like the CBS team for the Champions League.

— Kazmania

‘He made it his own’

MotD existed before Lineker, but he made it so much his own that I am not sure it will survive without him. A complete rethink may be needed. The trouble is, the BBC producers are not innovative and are short on original ideas. I’d be astonished if Wrighty took it on — he didn’t leave because he fell out with his co-hosts but likely stayed longer than he wanted because they were there.

— Gusty

‘Hard to replace’

I think there are plenty of opportunities for women in the women’s game. This isn’t a critique of women, but I believe the women’s game will continue to grow in popularity. Lineker was good; he’ll be hard to replace. There are no equals, so whoever takes over, it will just be different.

— Martyn

‘Alex Scott deserves this accolade’

Alex Scott deserves this accolade and honour. She has played at the highest level and consolidates relevant and credible sports experience with an active role in leading broadcasts across a range of subjects. She appeals to young viewers and represents a significant step for inclusion and diversity — though the main reason is how good she is at the job.

— Joshua Worrall

‘The obvious choice’

Mark Chapman is the obvious and best choice, but the odds are against him in the current climate of shoehorning women into the men’s game.

— Cabinboy

‘Needed refreshing for years’

I’m glad Lineker is going. Hopefully, his close band of acolytes will follow. The line-up has needed refreshing for years. No doubt the BBC will opt for a woman, so Alex Scott is probably the best of a bad bunch.

— JKT

‘The next best presenter’

When the transfer window opens, the Beeb should get Ian Wright, as he is the next best presenter. In fact, he might even grow to be better, and he’s an ex-England player too!

— Nothingtoseehere

‘Sense of mischief’

Sir Jeff Stelling would get my vote, or for a younger voice, Laura Woods. Gabby Logan would be a safe pair of hands, but all of the above are excellent presenters who don’t take themselves too seriously. They also have that slight sense of mischief that made Lynam and Lineker successful. Perhaps the other MotD regulars could be traded in for pundits with more original insights.

— Pommefete

‘Rethink the whole franchise’

I think the BBC needs to rethink its MotD franchise. Both the Saturday and Sunday programmes seem aimed at fans who enjoy banter and simplification rather than perceptive and insightful analysis. It ought to be possible for the franchise to meet the needs of both types of fan. To me, this is more important than which personality fronts the Saturday show.

— Paul12

Some of the comments have been edited for this article. You can read the full discussion in the comments section of the original articles here.

