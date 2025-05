Gary Lineker apology on Instagram post: ‘That image does not reflect my views’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker has “apologised unreservedly” for a social media re-post which featured a picture of a rat saying he would “never knowingly share anything antisemitic”.

The TV presenter, 64, came under criticism after he shared, then deleted, a post on his Instagram account from the group, Palestine Lobby, illustrated with a picture of a rat, titled: “Zionism explained in two minutes.”

A statement given to the PA news agency said: “On Instagram I reposted material which I have since learned contained offensive references.

“I very much regret these references.

“I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic.

“It goes against everything I believe in.

“The post was removed as soon as I became aware of the issue.

“Whilst I strongly believe in the importance of speaking out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza, I also know that how we do so matters.

“I take full responsibility for this mistake.

“That image does not reflect my views.

“It was an error on my part for which I apologise unreservedly.”

Rats, linked to disease and dirt, have been used to represent Jews in antisemitic propaganda throughout history, including by the Nazis in 1930s Germany.

Speaking earlier on Wednesday, the director general of the BBC said people need to follow the broadcaster’s social media rules when asked about the row involving the Lineker post.

Lineker’s agent told the BBC the presenter immediately deleted the post when he learned about the image’s symbolism, which he had previously not appreciated.

Tim Davie, after giving a wide-ranging speech, speaking of trust, disinformation and impartiality, was asked if Lineker had broken the BBC’s rules.

Speaking at The Lowry arts centre in Salford, Davie said: “The BBC’s reputation is held by everyone and when someone makes a mistake, it costs us.

“And I think we absolutely need people to be the exemplars of BBC values and follow our social media policies, simple as that.”

Despite Lineker’s apology, the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has called for the presenter to be sacked by the corporation, saying: “The BBC has turned a blind eye for too long, it is long past time for him to go, and he must go now.”

Lineker was temporarily suspended from the BBC in March 2023 after an impartiality row over comments he made criticising the then-government’s new asylum policy.

He was also among 500 other high-profile figures who signed an open letter in February urging the BBC to re-broadcast a documentary, Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone, to BBC iPlayer.

Last November Lineker announced he would be stepping down from presenting Match of the Day at the end of the season, but will still host World Cup and FA Cup coverage.

He is the co-founder of Goalhanger Podcasts, makers of the popular The Rest Is History series and its spin-offs about politics, football, entertainment and money.