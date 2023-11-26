Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville hailed Alejandro Garnacho’s stunning ‘magical’ bicycle kick against Everton.

The pre-match talk had been dominated by Everton’s 10-point deduction and Erik ten Hag’s decision to award teenager Kobbie Mainoo his first Premier League start in place of Marcus Rashford.

But Manchester United’s Garnacho stole the headlines with what could yet become the goal of the season.

Diogo Dalot sent a cross in from the right and Garnacho hit a stunning overhead kick, drawing similarities to Rooney’s feat in the Manchester derby back in 2011.

Garnacho spotted the opportunity immediately, adjusted his body and rose into the air to hit it perfectly into the top corner giving England number one Jordan Pickford no chance to make the save.

Gary Neville on Sky Sports commentary said: “He can’t believe it, Garnacho. I can’t believe it. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a stadium to see an overhead kick as good as that - and I was there for Rooney’s in the Manchester derby. That was unbelievable. A magical, magical goal.”

Garnacho followed up the incredible effort, by emulating Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous ‘siu’ celebration to mark the occasion, and there will not be many more memorable ways to mark a first goal of the season.

John Murray, commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live said: “Memories there, some of the great goals that we’ve seen scored. I’m thinking Mark Hughes, I’m thinking Wayne Rooney, the famous goal that he scored in the Manchester derby, that was right up there with that.

“It was acrobatic, spectacular I think it’s one of the best goals I’ve seen live.”

Roy Keane at half time said: “It was an absolutely brilliant goal.”