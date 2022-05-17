Gary Neville hails Andy Robertson as ‘best full back in the league by a mile’

Pundit Gary Neville says Liverpool’s Andy Robertson is the best full back “by a mile” in the Premier League.

The former Manchester United player insists the Scotland international “does more than anyone would ever notice” in a season where Liverpool are gunning for the quadruple.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, are in the Champions League final and they are chasing Manchester City in the Premier League.

“Absolutely love Cancelo, I couldn’t love him more, but I cannot ignore Robertson,” Neville told Sky Sports. “He is the best full back in the league by a mile because he does both things [defend and attack] incredibly well.

“He is eight or nine out of ten every week, the impetus he gives Liverpool in games where it is hurting, it is unbelievable. He does more than you ever notice.”

And he continued his discussions around the best defenders in the league by suggesting his preferred right back. Neville decided to choose Kyle Walker while his City teammate Ruben Dias also got an honourable mention for his displays as a right-sided centre back.

He added: “I think he has had an unbelievable season and when he doesn’t play City miss him lots. City’s defensive record is as good as Liverpool’s.

“That right-hand side of City’s defence and left-hand side of Liverpool’s defence are absolutely brilliant and that’s why I have split the defence, basically. I think Kyle Walker and Dias are a better right-hand side.”

Robertson will be called into action again on Tuesday night as Liverpool take on Southampton in a game which could decide the title race, although it will come down to the final day of the campaign on Sunday if the Reds can best the Saints.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently four points behind City and victory would see them close the gap to just a point for the final round of fixtures. However, if Southampton get the win, then Pep Guardiola’s men will lift the league title.