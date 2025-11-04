Gary Neville says Man Utd’s ‘ageing’ spine ‘should be doing a lot better’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville insists senior players including Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Harry Maguire “should be doing a lot better” for the club.

United appear to have turned a corner in recent weeks, having won three successive matches for the first time under Ruben Amorim before Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

However, Neville appeared on The Overlap and Betfair’s Stick to Cricket show and had some criticism for the team’s “ageing” spine.

He said: “I think your spine of a football team is critical. When I first came into Man United, our spine was (Peter) Schmeichel, (Steve) Bruce, (Gary) Pallister, (Roy) Keane and (Eric) Cantona and so we were all scattered around it.

“I think Maguire and (Matthijs) De Ligt should be doing a lot better than they are. You know, you look at the experience that those two have got.

“De Ligt’s played a mountain of games at sort of different levels, the highest level. Harry’s played so many times for England. You’ve got the midfield, Casemiro and Bruno have got massive experience.

“Up front, they haven’t got the experience. But to me, that spine of Bruno Fernandes (31), Casemiro (33), Maguire (32) and De Ligt (26) is ageing, but should be doing a lot better at holding it all together than they do.”