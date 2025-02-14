Man Utd need ‘three or four years’ to complete turnaround under Ruben Amorim, claims Gary Neville

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Neville claims that it could take several years for Manchester United to see stability and success again, while stressing that Ineos “have to be given time” to deliver results.

United sit 13th in the Premier League and recent results have not markedly improved under new manager Ruben Amorim, while Ineos and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have come under criticism for making cuts and redundancies across the club.

But Neville has been quick to blame the Glazer family for the club’s current predicament, while adding that Ineos and Amorim may need several years before “United will win again”.

Speaking to The Times, Neville said that United’s project needs to be allowed “three or four years” to achieve stability, adding that the “succession planning was horrific” after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

“At United those failings 100 per cent fall upon the owners, the Glazer family. To run a football club for a decade without a football department, a sporting department of any note. It was madness,” said Neville.

“Ineos have now come in. My preference would have been for a complete takeover and for the Glazer family to leave, but at least there’s been disruption. At least they’re making decisions,” he added.

Neville – who is part of the task force working with Ineos around the construction of a new 100,000 seater stadium – says that he thinks the new ownership group have “found it bloody hard” to begin with.

“Until you’re in there, you can’t understand the scale of United and the enormity of everything. Ruben Amorim, I bet he can’t believe what he’s seeing on the pitch.”

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old said that he does think the situation will change at United, adding that he believes the club “should have a world-class 100,000-seater stadium” and “the best training ground”.

“And I’m steadfast in thinking United will win again, and they’ll win big,” said Neville.

“Because you can’t keep them down for ever, even if I’ve not seen the green shoots of recovery at all yet,” he added.