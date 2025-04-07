Gary Neville hits out at ‘robotic’ modern football after ‘boring’ Manchester derby draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gary Neville has hit out at the “robotic” nature of modern football after being left disappointed by a dour draw in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United and Manchester City shared a dull 0-0 at Old Trafford in a game of reasonably few chances and little of the intensity that usually accompanies derby day.

A share of the points did neither particular good, with Pep Guardiola’s side unable to capitalise on dropped points for fourth-placed Chelsea and the hosts still languishing in 13th.

Both sides seemed content enough at the full-time whistle, though, as players from both teams exchanged pleasantries after the stalemate.

That only further annoyed Neville, who apologised for his “drab” commentary on Sky Sports as he lamented both the encounter in isolation and the development of football he believes it reflects.

“I don’t think there was one player who walked off that pitch disappointed about drawing 0-0, from either side,” Neville said. “They all walked off sort of thinking, ‘We’re OK here, got away without making a mistake’. It was that type of game.

“It was really disappointing. I apologise for my co-commentary actually, I think I let it get to me. I was boring on there as well. That was drab as well.

“I think the congratulations and love-in that I’m watching says both teams are happy with a 0-0.

“The best Man City and Man United teams would be very disappointed with the way they’ve approached the end of that game. It looks like it’s Sunday afternoon and they’re going to go for a roast dinner together now. They’re micromanaged to an inch of their lives, so robotic, and it’s symptomatic of a lot of games that we’re watching nowadays.

“I’m disappointed. It’s a Manchester derby. It should have more blood, thunder, and risk and courage involved in playing the game and winning the game than that.”

Manchester United next face Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.