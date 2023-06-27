Jump to content

Gary Neville to be guest on Dragons’ Den panel

The former Manchester United and England defender has built a portfolio of business interests.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 27 June 2023 09:00
Gary Neville will join the cast of Dragon’s Den as a guest next year (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Gary Neville will join the cast of the BBC programme Dragons’ Den when the series returns to screens next year.

The former Manchester United and England defender will appear as a guest on the panel alongside fashion and retail entrepreneur Emma Grede.

In addition to his regular role as a Sky Sports pundit, Neville has built a portfolio of business interests including a hotel and other property developments since his retirement from football.

Neville said: “I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den.

“I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.”

Neville and Grede will sit alongside the regular panel of Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett, running the rule over entrepreneurs seeking investment in their business ideas.

