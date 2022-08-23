Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gary Neville says he felt ‘proud’ of Manchester United after their brilliant 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s side came into Monday night’s clash off the back of a woeful start to the season following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

But surprisingly they managed to turn things around against their old rivals Liverpool as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both got on the scoresheet - cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s late consolation.

Reacting after the match, a stunned Neville passionately claimed he had been blown away by his former club’s display.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I’m really proud as a Manchester United fan watching these players and I never thought I’d say that after the past few weeks.

“The fight, spirit and energy from Manchester United was brilliant.

“I’m absolutely stunned, I didn’t think that was possible. I couldn’t believe what I was watching in those first 45 minutes. I didn’t think Manchester United were capable. This is a massive turnaround.

“I don’t know what’s happened this week on the training ground, but they’ve responded. I don’t know what it is but I cannot believe what I have witnessed. They outran Liverpool, they outsprinted Liverpool.”

United’s victory takes them out of the relegation zone and up to 14th place in the Premier League table.

Next up for Ten Hag’s side is a trip to St Mary’s to face Southampton on Saturday lunchtime, before they then travel to Leicester three days later.