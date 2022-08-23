Gary Neville left ‘stunned’ and ‘proud’ of Manchester United following Liverpool victory
Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford handed Erik ten Hag’s side a superb win
Gary Neville says he felt ‘proud’ of Manchester United after their brilliant 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag’s side came into Monday night’s clash off the back of a woeful start to the season following defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
But surprisingly they managed to turn things around against their old rivals Liverpool as Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both got on the scoresheet - cancelling out Mohamed Salah’s late consolation.
Reacting after the match, a stunned Neville passionately claimed he had been blown away by his former club’s display.
Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I’m really proud as a Manchester United fan watching these players and I never thought I’d say that after the past few weeks.
“The fight, spirit and energy from Manchester United was brilliant.
“I’m absolutely stunned, I didn’t think that was possible. I couldn’t believe what I was watching in those first 45 minutes. I didn’t think Manchester United were capable. This is a massive turnaround.
“I don’t know what’s happened this week on the training ground, but they’ve responded. I don’t know what it is but I cannot believe what I have witnessed. They outran Liverpool, they outsprinted Liverpool.”
United’s victory takes them out of the relegation zone and up to 14th place in the Premier League table.
Next up for Ten Hag’s side is a trip to St Mary’s to face Southampton on Saturday lunchtime, before they then travel to Leicester three days later.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies