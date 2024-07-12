UK’s football policing chief says drinking in stands should remain banned

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The UK’s football policing chief says instances of fans being covered in alcohol at Euro 2024 matches underlines why drinking in the stands should remain banned in this country.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts issued an extremely positive update on fan behaviour at the Euros so far heading into England’s appearance in Sunday’s final in Berlin.

He said there had been 66 arrests out of the estimated 200,000 fans who have travelled out to Germany at some stage during the tournament to date.

Chief Constable Roberts praised the good behaviour of the vast majority of England fans in Germany (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

However, he noted there had been “numerous examples” of fans of all nations getting soaked by alcoholic drinks, which have been available to buy within stadiums and drink in the stands in Germany.

Roberts opposed a recommendation in the 2021 fan-led review for a pilot at League Two and National League level allowing the sale of alcohol for consumption within sight of the pitch, and said on Friday: “We have seen numerous examples of fans, family members and officials being covered by alcohol during matches, which has reiterated our stance that drinking in the stands shouldn’t be allowed at matches in the UK.

“Currently fans (in the UK) can enjoy a drink before the game and, if they wish, at half-time in the concourse, which is a sensible balance for everyone.”

The policing view on the Euros has been a positive one on the whole to date, with Roberts adding: “We estimate there have been around 200,000 visitor trips to Germany so far in the tournament, and the vast majority of the travelling England fans have been extremely well behaved.

“Almost all of those who have travelled have had tickets for matches, and England fans have filled at least half of the stadium capacity at each venue the team has played in.

“It’s been fantastic to see so many fans enjoying the football and supporting England all the way to the final. We have seen a small number of instances of disorder which has resulted in 66 arrests. These incidents have been swiftly dealt with by the German police with the support of UK officers.

“There has also been positive action from the Crown Prosecution Service and the courts when fans involved in disorder have returned to the UK. To date, we have served 13 notices for football banning orders.

If you are in Germany have a good time, but please remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and don’t put yourself in danger. Chief Constable Mark Roberts

“Eight of these have now been issued and a further five people have been bailed and will return to court at a later date. A number of further investigations are ongoing and we will pursue banning orders against anyone who is found to have been involved in disorder whilst following England.

“The overall good behaviour of fans has been reflected at home, and we have seen a reduction in the number of football related incidents across the UK in comparison to the last few international tournaments.

“We are all now very much looking forward to the final, and hopefully seeing England lift the trophy on Sunday evening. If you are in Germany have a good time, but please remember to drink responsibly, respect the local culture and don’t put yourself in danger.”