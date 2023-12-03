Jump to content

Callum McGregor excited at chance to open Euro 2024 against hosts Germany

Scotland will also take on Hungary and Switzerland in Group A following Saturday’s draw in Hamburg.

Gavin McCafferty
Sunday 03 December 2023 22:30
Callum McGregor is relishing the Euro 2024 opener (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum McGregor is relishing the Euro 2024 opener (Robert Perry/PA)
(PA Wire)

Scotland midfielder Callum McGregor is relishing the prospect of opening Euro 2024 against the hosts.

Steve Clarke’s side will kick off the tournament on June 14 against Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Scotland will also take on Hungary and Switzerland in Group A following Saturday’s draw in Hamburg.

McGregor said: “It was great watching the draw. We have three really good teams and it’s a strong group.

“When you get to a tournament that’s what you want to do, you want to be against the best teams and that’s what we’ll do in the opening game against Germany.

“It doesn’t come much bigger than that as an occasion and everyone is looking forward to it.”

Scotland opened the 1998 World Cup with a 2-1 defeat by Brazil at the Stade de France in their most recent major tournament on foreign soil.

Celtic captain McGregor said: “I don’t remember the 1998 game as such but I have heard people talking about it.

“It’s going to be such a brilliant occasion opening the whole tournament.”

