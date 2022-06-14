Germany and Italy will look to seize the initiative in their Nations League group tonight when the two teams meet in the final fixture of the international window.

Germany have had three draws from three fixtures to open their Nations League group tonight, including the 1-1 tie against Italy in Bologna last week.

Italy, meanwhile, are the only team in Nations League Group A3 with a victory on the board after their 2-1 win over Hungary.

Roberto Mancini’s side drew 1-1 against England on Saturday and the European champions top the group heading into tonight’s match in Monchengladbach.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Germany vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June.

How can I watch it?

Germany vs Italy will be shown live on Premier Sports. Subscribers will be able to stream the action online via the Premier Player.

What is the team news?

Serge Gnabry and Marco Reus are injury doubts while Jonas Hofmann is set to keep his place after three goals in four starts.

Roberto Mancini is to rotate his side once again and Nicola Barella is likely to return in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger; Hofmann, Kimmich, Gundogan, Raum; Sane, Muller; Werner

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Tonali, Barella; Pellegrini, Scamacca, Gnonto

Odds

Germany: 7/10

Draw: 13/5

Italy: 4/1

Prediction

Despite the set-back of drawing in Hungary, Germany have been building nicely and are set to claim an overdue win in front of their home fans. Germany 2-1 italy