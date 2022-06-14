Germany and Italy meet in the Nations League tonight to bring the international window to a close in Monchengladbach.

While England host Hungary at Molineux, both Germany and Italy put their undefeated records on the line after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Bologna last week.

Germany have opened their Nations League campaign with three consecutive draws after they were held 1-1 by Hungary on Saturday.

Italy, meanwhile, the only team in Nations League Group A3 with a victory on the board and Roberto Mancini’s team played out a goalless draw with England this past weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Germany vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST on Tuesday 14 June.

How can I watch it?

Germany vs Italy will be shown live on Premier Sports. Subscribers will be able to stream the action online via the Premier Player.

What is the team news?

Serge Gnabry and Marco Reus are injury doubts while Jonas Hofmann is set to keep his place after three goals in four starts.

Roberto Mancini is to rotate his side once again and Nicola Barella is likely to return in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Germany: Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Rudiger; Hofmann, Kimmich, Gundogan, Raum; Sane, Muller; Werner

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Mancini, Bastoni, Dimarco; Frattesi, Tonali, Barella; Pellegrini, Scamacca, Gnonto

Odds

Germany: 7/10

Draw: 13/5

Italy: 4/1

Prediction

Despite the set-back of drawing in Hungary, Germany have been building nicely and are set to claim an overdue win in front of their home fans. Germany 2-1 italy