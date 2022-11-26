Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Luis Enrique warns Spain not to underestimate Germany in crucial World Cup clash

Spain hammered Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match while Germany lost against Japan.

Rachel Steinberg
Saturday 26 November 2022 13:55
Comments
Plumes of black smoke seen near Qatar World Cup fan village

Luis Enrique warned overconfidence could cause Spain’s downfall when they face Germany in their second Group E clash on Sunday.

Spain dominated their opening contest, trouncing Costa Rica 7-0 with the highest margin of any win in Qatar so far and netting the most goals the country have ever scored in a World Cup match.

It was a performance that surprised even their manager, who urged his players to remain measured in their response to the decisive victory.

Luis Enrique said: “We tried to manage that victory with all normality. We got the three points, that’s it.

“It was a resounding victory that fills us with confidence, but we shouldn’t have too much confidence. We are facing an opponent, Germany, against which we cannot be overconfident otherwise they will hammer us.

Recommended

“We have a very smart squad, smart enough to know that we have to respect our opponent, and we will have to give it our all. It’s a great challenge.”

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder originally took over his national team in 2018, then stepped down for personal reasons while his young daughter underwent cancer treatment.

He was reappointed in 2019, following her death at the age of nine, and made his World Cup managerial debut in the Costa Rica clash on Wednesday, one he admitted went beyond his wildest expectations.

Luis Enrique said: “Well, in your debut you expect to go as far as possible. I did not expect to see such a good version of my team playing so well, it was such a pleasure to see my team performing the way they did.”

Germany, who surprisingly lost their opening match against Japan, will be tougher opposition for Spain but Luis Enrique is looking forward to the test.

He said: “You might find it interesting, but I do so much better when I’m managing problems, and that’s stupid. Don’t laugh.

Recommended

“I feel more at ease when I’m in the face of adversity, when I have to lift the mood of my players, to bring everything you’ve got inside, to make the most of my roots, my origins.

“As a coach I have very successful moments, but when I perform at my best is when I’m in the face of adversity and hardship.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in