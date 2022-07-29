Jump to content
England vs Germany: The key battles which could determine outcome of Euro 2022 final

England are looking to win the European Championships for the first time

Sonia Twigg
Friday 29 July 2022 17:39
Comments
England fans react as Lionesses roar past Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final

England have a chance to make history when they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 final at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses will be looking for a first-ever European Championship crown and England’s first major tournament title – men’s or women’s – since 1966.

Record winners Germany, in contrast, will be seeking to become champions for the seventh time in the last eight editions and for the ninth time overall.

Here we take a look at three key on-field battles that could decide the match.

Millie Bright vs Alexandra Popp

England’s Millie Bright will be crucial to limiting Germany’s threat in the final (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Bright has been a stalwart of England’s defence throughout the Euros and led the backline of a team who have only conceded one goal so far, however she faces a tough challenge against Germany captain Alexandra Popp. Having missed the last two Euros through injuries – including a potentially career-threatening cartilage tear – Popp has had a Euro 2022 to remember.  The 31-year-old Wolfsburg forward is joint leader – alongside England’s Beth Mead – in the race to win the Golden Boot with six goals from five matches and she will provide a formidable test for Bright and her defensive colleagues.

Rachel Daly vs Svenja Huth

Daly was tested against Spain and is set to face another challenge against Huth on Sunday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
(PA Wire)

Left-back Daly arguably struggled against Spain during England’s quarter-final victory and most of the Spanish attacking threat was down their right-hand side, but the 30-year-old has been a source of strength during other matches. Germany forward Huth has done well against English opposition this season – scoring twice during Wolfsburg’s Champions League win over Chelsea – and could look to exploit Daly and cause similar problems to the ones posed by Spain’s Athenea del Castillo, as well as limiting the defender’s ability to break forward.

Keira Walsh vs Lena Oberdorf

Keira Walsh has been central to England’s successes so far (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Walsh has been impressive all tournament for England in the centre of midfield, and embodies the spirit installed into the team by Wiegman, while 20-year-old Oberdorf has grown throughout the competition. Although defensive midfielders are usually the ones who go under the radar, the battle to gain the upper hand in the middle of the park could go a long way to determining the outcome of the final.

