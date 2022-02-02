England Nations League clash with Germany to be played in Munich
The match will be played on 7 June
England’s Nations League fixture away to Germany will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
The German FA confirmed on Wednesday the venues for their home matches for the remainder of 2022, with the England game on June 7 a stand-out fixture on the calendar.
England were victorious the last time the two countries met, winning their Euro 2020 round of 16 match 2-0 courtesy of goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.
The Three Lions start their Nations League campaign away to Hungary three days earlier, before hosting home games against both Italy and Hungary.
The meeting with Italy, a repeat of the Euro 2020 final which saw the Azzurri win on a penalty shoot-out, will be played behind closed doors following sanctions for the behaviour of England supporters at Wembley before and during the game.
Gareth Southgate’s side will round off their Group A3 fixtures away to Italy and at home to Germany in September ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, which begins less than two months later.
England are next in action in March, hosting two Wembley friendlies against Switzerland (March 26) and Ivory Coast (March 29).
