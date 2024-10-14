Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Germany take on the Netherlands in the latest round of Nations League fixtures as they look to extend their unbeaten run.

Germany go into the match on the back of a 2-1 win in Bosnia on Friday, but the Netherlands will be a more challenging test, although they have won just one of their last six matches against Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

The match will be the 48th meeting between the two sides, with Germany coming out marginally on top with 17 victories, the Netherlands have 12, and there have been 18 draws.

Should Germany win, they would secure their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, despite there being two more group matches to play in November.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is it?

Germany vs Netherlands will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Monday, October 14 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live for free on ViaPlay International’s YouTube channel.

Team news

Germany are slightly short of experience up front with Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz injured, and Aleksandar Pavlovic and Angelo Stiller have been confirmed starters. Oliver Baumann appears set to make his debut between the posts.

Virgil Van Dijk is suspended for the match after being sent off after two yellow cards during the Netherlands’ 1-1 draw with Hungary. Nathan Ake is also unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Germany XI: Baumann, Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt, Stiller, Pavlovic, Gnabry, Undav, Wirtz, Kleindienst

Netherlands XI: Verbruggen, Dumfries, De Ligt, De Vrij, Hato, Reijnders, Gravenberch, Frimpong, Xavi, Gakpo, Zirkzee

Odds

Germany 4/5

Draw 16/5

Netherlands 10/3

Prediction

At home and given the Netherlands’ recent run of form, Germany should have enough firepower to qualify early for the Nations League quarter-finals. Germany 2-1 Netherlands