Germany midfielder Jamie Leweling enjoyed a dream international debut, scoring the winner in their 1-0 victory over visitors the Netherlands in the Nations League Group A3 that all but secured a spot in the next round.

The 23-year-old Leweling, one of two players making their debut for Germany, had put the ball in the net in the second minute but his effort was ruled offside. He was not to be denied just after the hour mark, though, firing into the top corner after the Dutch failed to properly clear a corner.

The Germans had the visitors on the backfoot from the start and apart from Leweling’s goal they had more chances to score through Tim Kleindienst and Maximilian Mittelstaedt as the Dutch struggled to find any way into the game.

The hosts kept at it after the break and came again close with Serge Gnabry in the 54th before Leweling drilled in the winner.

open image in gallery Jamie Leweling scored in the second half having been denied earlier by the offside flag ( Getty Images for VW )

The Germans are top of the group on 10 points from four matches and all but guaranteed a spot in the next round, with the Dutch five points behind in second place.

Elsewhere, striker Randal Kolo Muani scored a brace as France took a giant step towards the Nations League quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over hosts Belgium in a League A Group 2 clash in Brussels.

Kolo Muani netted his opener from the penalty spot after a Wout Faes handball, but Lois Openda equalised in first half stoppage time after Belgium captain Youri Tielemans had earlier missed a spot-kick.

Kolo Muani headed in a second just past the hour-mark and France were able to hold on for the victory despite losing midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to a second yellow card with 14 minutes remaining.

In the group’s other fixture, Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored twice in a 4-1 home win over Israel in the Nations League as Luciano Spalletti’s side sealed their spot in the quarter-finals.

open image in gallery Giovanni Di Lorenzo found the net twice in Udine ( Getty Images )

The win kept Italy top of the League A Group Two with 10 points, one ahead of France who beat third-placed Belgium 2-1, and are now guaranteed to finish no lower than second regardless of their two remaining group games.

Reuters