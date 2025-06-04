Is Germany v Portugal on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League semi-final
Everything you need to know as the Nations League finals begin
Germany and Portugal will vie for a spot in the Nations League final as two European heavyweights meet in Munich.
The hosts are the only nation of the four semi-finalists yet to taste lift the trophy in this competition, but will be hopeful of a triumph on home soil as their international squad assembles after long club campaigns.
Julian Nagelsmann has plenty of talent in the ranks with skipper Joshua Kimmich in line for his 100th international cap, while Portugal are likely to continue to field 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo up front.
The winner will face Spain or France in Sunday’s final at the same venue.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Germany vs Portugal?
The first 2025 Nations League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.
How can I watch it?
There is no television coverage of the game in the United Kingdom, though viewers can watch coverage on Amazon Prime Video at the pay-per-view price of £2.49.
Team news
Germany are without a number of stars including Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rudiger, while Angelo Stiller, Nadiem Amiri, Yann Aurel Bisseck and Jonathan Burkardt have all been forced out of the squad due to injury since it was named. Marc-Andre ter Stegen should re-take the No 1 shirt, though, after returning for Barcelona from a long injury lay-off at the end of the season.
Portugal are without Joao Cancelo with the former Manchester City full-back nursing a hamstring issue. Nuno Tavares missed out on Roberto Martinez’s 27-man squad.
Predicted line-ups
Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Raum; Gross, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Sane; Fullkrug.
Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.
Odds
Germany to reach final 10/21
Portugal to reach final 15/8
