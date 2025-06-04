Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Germany and Portugal will vie for a spot in the Nations League final as two European heavyweights meet in Munich.

The hosts are the only nation of the four semi-finalists yet to taste lift the trophy in this competition, but will be hopeful of a triumph on home soil as their international squad assembles after long club campaigns.

Julian Nagelsmann has plenty of talent in the ranks with skipper Joshua Kimmich in line for his 100th international cap, while Portugal are likely to continue to field 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

The winner will face Spain or France in Sunday’s final at the same venue.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Germany vs Portugal?

The first 2025 Nations League semi-final is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 4 June at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

How can I watch it?

There is no television coverage of the game in the United Kingdom, though viewers can watch coverage on Amazon Prime Video at the pay-per-view price of £2.49.

Team news

Germany are without a number of stars including Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Antonio Rudiger, while Angelo Stiller, Nadiem Amiri, Yann Aurel Bisseck and Jonathan Burkardt have all been forced out of the squad due to injury since it was named. Marc-Andre ter Stegen should re-take the No 1 shirt, though, after returning for Barcelona from a long injury lay-off at the end of the season.

Portugal are without Joao Cancelo with the former Manchester City full-back nursing a hamstring issue. Nuno Tavares missed out on Roberto Martinez’s 27-man squad.

Predicted line-ups

Germany XI: Ter Stegen; Kimmich, Tah, Koch, Raum; Gross, Goretzka; Adeyemi, Wirtz, Sane; Fullkrug.

Portugal XI: Costa; Dalot, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes; Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Odds

Germany to reach final 10/21

Portugal to reach final 15/8

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.