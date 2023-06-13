Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Germany celebrate 1000th international match with dramatic Ukraine draw

Germany 3-3 Ukraine: The charity match saw Joshua Kimmich’s injury-time penalty earn Germany a draw

Janina Nuno Rios
Reuters
Tuesday 13 June 2023 08:03
Comments
<p>Joshua Kimmich grabbed a late equaliser for Germany </p>

Joshua Kimmich grabbed a late equaliser for Germany

(EPA)

Germany marked their 1000th international match by snatching a dramatic 3-3 draw with a last-gasp penalty against Ukraine in a charity game in Bremen.

Germany took the lead in the sixth minute through a deflection from Niclas Fullkrug who scored his seventh goal in seven games.

Ukraine seized on a loose ball in midfield to break on a counter-attack as Viktor Tsyhankov equalised in the 19th minute.

Four minutes later a Mykhailo Mudryk shot bounced off Antonio Rudiger in the six-yard box for an own goal to give the visitor’s a 2-1 lead.

Hansi Flick’s side were dealt another blow early in the second half after a defensive error allowed Tsyhankov to score a second goal to hand Ukraine a 3-1 advantage.

Recommended

Germany pulled one back seven minutes from time when Kai Havertz slotted home but Joshua Kimmich converted a penalty in added time to deny Ukraine their first win over Germany.

“We started the game quite well, it felt relatively good. Then we conceded two silly goals,” said Kimmich. “Fortunately, we were rewarded at the end with two goals.”

Germany turned the game on its head late on

(Getty Images)

Germany coach Flick added: “We did a lot of things well in possession and created goal-scoring chances, but unfortunately we didn’t finish them as we wanted.

“I feel sorry for the team because they really tried to turn the game around. The important thing is that we show mentality. It was enough to make it 3-3 but we still have to address the things we have to do better.”

As European Championship hosts, Germany are not taking part in the qualifying campaign and will next play friendlies against Poland on Friday and Colombia four days later.

Recommended

Ukraine will face North Macedonia on Friday and Malta three days later in their Group C qualifiers for Euro 2024.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in