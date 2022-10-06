Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone dies aged 61
The Italian joined Spurs last November alongside manager Antonio Conte
Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died at the age of 61.
The club confirmed the death of the highly-respected Italian on Thursday morning.
Ventrone joined Spurs alongside Antonio Conte in November 2021 and was a popular figure with the first-team squad.
“We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away,” a club statement read.
“The 61-year-old joined the club in November 2021 as part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, having previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio.
“As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.
“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”
