Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

West Ham agree fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca transfer

The Hammers boss has urged his club chiefs to bring more players in

Shrivathsa Sridhar
Saturday 23 July 2022 16:12
Comments
(Getty Images)

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca from Serie A side Sassuolo for £30.5 million ($36.6m), several British media outlets reported on Saturday.

Scamacca, 23, netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season. He made his senior debut for Italy in 2021, and has earned seven caps without scoring a goal.

West Ham have signed Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes during the close season.

David Moyes’s side finished seventh in the Premier League last season and begin the new campaign at home to champions Manchester City on 7 August.

Earlier in the week the manager reiterated his calls to get more deals over the line, with the Hammers set for another campaign in Europe, in the Europa Conference League.

Recommended

“We have bids in for players and we’re trying to get them in,” he said after the defeat at Ibrox.

“Getting them in at the moment is seeming quite difficult but by watching what I’ve seen in the opening games we need to add very quickly to the squad of players we’ve got.”

Armando Broja of Chelsea has also been linked with a move, but any completed deal for Scamacca may end that pursuit.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in