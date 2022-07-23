West Ham agree fee with Sassuolo for Gianluca Scamacca transfer

West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca from Serie A side Sassuolo for £30.5 million ($36.6m), several British media outlets reported on Saturday.

Scamacca, 23, netted 16 goals in 36 Serie A matches last season. He made his senior debut for Italy in 2021, and has earned seven caps without scoring a goal.

West Ham have signed Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola and Flynn Downes during the close season.

David Moyes’s side finished seventh in the Premier League last season and begin the new campaign at home to champions Manchester City on 7 August.

Earlier in the week the manager reiterated his calls to get more deals over the line, with the Hammers set for another campaign in Europe, in the Europa Conference League.

“We have bids in for players and we’re trying to get them in,” he said after the defeat at Ibrox.

“Getting them in at the moment is seeming quite difficult but by watching what I’ve seen in the opening games we need to add very quickly to the squad of players we’ve got.”

Armando Broja of Chelsea has also been linked with a move, but any completed deal for Scamacca may end that pursuit.

Additional reporting by Reuters