Gianluca Scamacca: Italy striker undergoes West Ham medical ahead of £30m move

The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in Serie A last season and had been linked with PSG and Juventus

Andy Sims
Tuesday 26 July 2022 11:09
Comments
<p>Gianluca Scamacca is set to sign a five-year deal </p>

Gianluca Scamacca is set to sign a five-year deal

(Getty Images)

Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca is undergoing a medical ahead of his switch from Sassuolo to West Ham.

The PA news agency understands Scamacca has agreed terms on a five-year deal with the Hammers, ending manager David Moyes’ long search for a recognised frontman.

The 23-year-old will complete a two-part medical on Tuesday afternoon before sealing a move understood to be worth around £30million.

The transfer appears to be a real coup for Moyes with Scamacca, who scored 16 goals in 36 matches in Serie A last season, also linked with Paris St Germain and Juventus.

Moyes has had to rely on Michail Antonio to lead his attack since the Hammers sold Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January last year.

The West Ham boss will then turn his attention to attempting to bring in Eintracht Frankfurt winger Filip Kostic, the 29-year-old Serbia international who shares an agent with Scamacca.

Kostic was part of the Frankfurt side which beat West Ham in the semi-finals of the Europa League last season.

Moyes is also understood to be back in the market for a central defender after new signing Nayef Aguerd suffered ankle ligament damage in the pre-season friendly against Rangers last week.

The 26-year-old Morocco international, who signed from French club Rennes last month, has had surgery and could be sidelined until the turn of the year.

