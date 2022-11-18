Jump to content

Football Association to back Gianni Infantino’s Fifa re-election bid

The German FA announced earlier this week it would not support Infantino’s bid for re-election

Jamie Gardner
Friday 18 November 2022 17:01
The FA will give its conditional support to Gianni Infantino’s next term as FIFA president (Nick Potts/PA)
The Football Association is understood to have indicated its support for Gianni Infantino’s re-election as Fifa president next year, but on a number of conditions.

In the short term, the FA is keeping pressure on Fifa to contribute to the establishment of a support centre and compensation scheme for migrant workers in Qatar.

Longer term, it is understood FA support for Infantino is conditional on no new threats being posed in the revised international calendar.

Earlier this year, FA chief executive Mark Bullingham stated the governing body’s opposition to the introduction of biennial World Cups in the men’s or women’s game, and any future moves could weaken the FA’s support for Infantino.

The FA also wants to see stricter human rights criteria applied to future bids, amid reports Saudi Arabia is interested in co-hosting the 2030 finals.

The FA, along with the three other British associations and Ireland’s, switched focus away from hosting those finals to concentrate on Euro 2028, identifying “many areas of uncertainty” in the FIFA bidding process.

Infantino is set to be reappointed by acclamation next year, with no other candidate standing against him.

The German FA announced earlier this week it would not support Infantino’s bid for re-election, citing Fifa’s handling of human rights issues in Qatar and its failure to take a stand on Iran.

