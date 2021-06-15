Gillingham sign midfielder Ben Reeves

Gillingham have signed midfielder Ben Reeves as they prepare for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 29-year-old, who has two caps for Northern Ireland was released by Plymouth at the end of last season.

Boss Steve Evans was quick to bring Reeves to Priestfield, making him their second signing of the summer behind Olly Lee.

Evans told the club’s official website: “Ben is a terrific addition to our squad. His record speaks for itself and I think he will add balance to what is already a very strong midfield.

“I have been speaking with the player for some time and I am absolutely delighted he has decided to join us having had a number of other offers elsewhere in League One.”