Arsenal travel to Spain to face Girona in the final round of fixtures in the Champions League league phase.

Victory last week against Dinamo Zagreb means that Mikel Arteta’s side are almost guaranteed an automatic qualification place in the last 16.

The Gunners begin the day in third and – barring an extraordinary shift in goal difference – will take one of the eight automatic places in the next round.

Tonight they face a Girona side who have already been eliminated from the competition, with the La Liga club having earned just one win from their seven matches so far.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Girona vs Arsenal?

The match is due to kick-off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 29 January at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona.

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also watch online via discovery+.

Team news

Girona will have to assess the fitness of left-back Miguel Gutierrez and centre-back Ladislav Krejci after they missed the match against Rayo Vallecano, while Daley Blind and goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga both had to come off at the weekend too.

Kai Havertz, Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard were all able to train on Tuesday in a triple injury boost for Mikel Arteta.

Predicted line-ups

Girona XI: P Lopez; Frances, D Lopez, Juanpe, Blind; Romeu, Herrera; Tsygankov, van de Beek, Gil; Ruiz.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Kiwior, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli.

Odds

Girona win 17/4

Draw 10/3

Arsenal win 4/7

Prediction

Even a much-changed Gunners side should ease to a straightforward win in Catalonia.

Girona 0-2 Arsenal.

