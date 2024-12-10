Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool hope to maintain their unbeaten record in the Champions League this season when they travel to Spain to take on Girona in the sixth round of fixtures during the league phase.

The Reds top the table after five wins from five including a stellar outing against La Liga champions Real Madrid last time out in this competition. Second half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo secured a comfortable 2-0 win in a scoreline that didn’t reflect Liverpool’s dominance and control.

Mac Allister is suspended for tonight’s game so Arne Slot has limited options in terms of squad rotation meaning Girona can expect to face a fairly strong line-up.

The Spanish side are without a win in four games across all competitions and come into the match sitting 30th in the table, six places outside the playoff spots.

When is the match?

Liverpool travel to face Girona at 5.45pm GMT on Tuesday 10 December at Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can also watch via the discovery+ app.

What is the team news?

Arne Slot is unable to call upon Alexis Mac Allister for tonight’s match with the Argentine midfielder suspended after collecting too many yellow cards in the Champions League. He is one of seven players set to miss out with Alisson Becker, Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Diogo Jota all on the sidelines through injury.

For Girona, Arnau Martinez is available after serving a ban in the defeat to Sturm Graz. Yangel Herrera will be absent due to a calf injury and Viktor Tsygankov has an adductor issue. Jhon Solis will be assessed before the game to see if he can play a part.

Former Premier League stars Bryan Gil (Spurs) and Arnaut Danjuma (Everton) could feature on the right side for the hosts.

Predicted line-ups

Girona XI: Gazzaniga; A Martinez, Lopez, Krejci, Gutierrez; Martin, Romeu; Asprilla, Van de Beek, Danjuma; Miovski

Liverpool XI:Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Prediction

Considering Liverpool’s incredible form in Europe and how the manager wants to instill a winning mentality into his team expect them to keep up their momentum and extend their lead at the top of the table. It’s hard to see anything but a win for the visitors tonight.

Girona 1-3 Liverpool.

