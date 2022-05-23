‘We have always spent the money’: Avram Glazer pledges to back Erik ten Hag at Manchester United
The Glazers’ leveraged takeover of the club 17 years ago was controversial and they remain unpopular among United supporters
Avram Glazer accepted Manchester United had endured a frustrating season but defended his family’s ownership of the club as he insisted: “We’ve always spent the money.”
The Glazers’ leveraged takeover of the club 17 years ago was controversial and they remain unpopular among United supporters, with unrest growing following yet another forgettable Premier League campaign.
Protests have already taken place against the Glazers in recent months following a season in which United finished sixth, with a haul of 58 points representing their lowest tally in the Premier League era.
In a rare, albeit truncated, interview with Sky Sports, co-chairman Glazer said: “It is a disappointing season. It’s a disappointing season for everyone and we’re going to work hard to make next season a better season.”
When pressed on whether United will invest this summer, Glazer added: “We’ve always spent the money necessary to buy new players.”
Glazer seemed initially reluctant to speak on camera but then briefly chatted while on the move during his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
He also threw his backing behind new manager Erik Ten Hag, who officially started his reign on Monday.
When asked whether he thinks the Dutchman will be a success, Glazer responded: “That’s why we hired him, we know he’ll do a great job.”
