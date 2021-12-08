Maheta Molango: No more material from independent review of PFA to be published

The review is reported to be highly critical of former PFA chief Gordon Taylor.

Jamie Gardner
Wednesday 08 December 2021 16:54
Maheta Molango says that the PFA will not publish any more of the independent review of its governance (Handout from Khalid Bari Photography/PA)
(PA Media)

No further detail from the independent review of the Professional Footballers’ Association will be published, the union’s chief executive Maheta Molango has told members.

The review, commissioned in 2018, is reported to be highly critical of the PFA’s leadership including its former chief executive Gordon Taylor who stood down earlier this year after 40 years in the role.

Molango told PFA members: “The message we are hearing loud and clear from players is that you want the PFA’s focus to be on the issues that are affecting you right now.

Maheta Molango’s predecessor Gordon Taylor was in post for 40 years until June this year (Steven Paston/PA)
(PA Archive)

“So, reflecting what we have heard from members, the decision has been made – alongside the Players’ Board and the Operational Board – that, having released a summary of the recommendations in November last year, we will not be publishing any more material from the independent review.

“This is a new era for the PFA and a time of enormous change within the game. Under new leadership, and with new structures now in place, we are looking to the future – modernising, adapting and building on the excellent work already taking place across the PFA.”

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville said in December last year he was confident the new-look PFA leadership would “do the right thing” in regards to the publication of the review.

Neville helped choose the independent advisory panel who led the process to recruit Molango.

The PFA charity remains the subject of a separate statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission which commenced in January 2020.

The inquiry was opened by the Commission due to “serious concerns” about how the charity was run, specifically about its relationship with the trade union and how conflicts of interest were managed.

