Brentford boss Thomas Frank quizzed over link to Brighton job

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Thomas Frank insists he has “unfinished business” at Brentford amid links to the newly vacant role at Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was announced on Thursday that Graham Potter had left the Seagulls to take over at Chelsea, who sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this week following a Champions League loss away to Dinamo Zagreb.

Frank’s stock is high after guiding the Bees’ to promotion in 2021 and helping them achieve an impressive 13th-placed finish in their maiden Premier League campaign last term.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Southampton, the 47-year-old has been installed among the favourites to replace Potter but he is fully focused on the St Mary’s clash.

“No (I didn’t know),” Frank said. “Chris (our press officer) just prepped me when I walked in the door, so now I know!

“But very happy here at Brentford. A lot of unfinished business to do here. We have started the season well and big potential at the club, so that’s what my focus is and my focus is on the Southampton game.”

The Bees boss did express his delight for Potter to be given the opportunity to manage Chelsea over other candidates with more experience of European football.

He added: “I am very happy for Graham that he got the chance at a club like Chelsea. The easy pick would be to go for (Mauricio) Pochettino or (Zinedine) Zidane, no disrespect.

“Two great, great coaches of world football and well known for what they have done but I am so pleased a coach like Graham, who has done in many, many ways a different route got acknowledged for the good job he has done and now gets the chance to compete at a club with Champions League football.”

On Tuchel’s dismissal, Frank admitted: “Surprised I would say. I think it was very early doors in the season and he has done a very good job there.

“They won the Champions League and competed in the Premier League but I don’t know what happened behind the scenes. There is a lot of decisions in the world of football that maybe I don’t agree with looking from the outside but again I don’t know what happens behind the doors.”

Sergi Canos will return for Brentford’s weekend clash but Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (Achilles) remain absent.

Pinnock has made good progress and could be back in contention later this month.

Brentford suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Saints in January and have yet to win on the road this term.

“We will do our best to go to Southampton and get three points. We believe we have a chance at that,” Frank said.

“Southampton have done well so far. Looking at their programme they have met three of the top-six in Tottenham, (Manchester) United and Chelsea and performed well in definitely two of them.

“I think actually last year we were quite good away from home and our performances have been there.

“Leicester was a great comeback, Crystal Palace we played a very good game and could and should have won it. Then Fulham it was a bad 20 minutes that let us down so hopefully we can create some of the performances.

“I think in general our performances have been consistent home and away so hopefully we get that extra push and get the three points away.”