Robert Sanchez could play in any team in the world – Brighton boss Graham Potter

The 24-year-old recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as Albion’s number one.

Ed Elliot
Saturday 01 January 2022 22:30
Brighton boss Graham Potter, right, is a big fan of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (Paul Ellis/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter, right, is a big fan of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez (Paul Ellis/PA)
(PA Archive)

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has the ability to represent any club in the world, according to head coach Graham Potter

Sanchez has been in fine form this term and recently celebrated the first anniversary of deposing Mat Ryan as the Seagulls’ number one.

The 24-year-old’s standout performances resulted in an international debut for Spain in September.

Potter believes former Forest Green and Rochdale loanee Sanchez possesses all the attributes of a top-class keeper as he builds experience following 44 Premier League appearances to date.

“Robert has the potential to be anything,” said Potter, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Everton.

Recommended

“He can play in any team in the world; he’s that high level.

“His physicality is amazing, his shot-stopping is amazing, he can come for crosses, he’s good with the ball at his feet. He has got everything he needs to be a top goalkeeper; the only thing he lacks is games.

“But obviously he’s been building those the last couple of years.

“It was a big call (to make him number one) because Maty was an experienced Premier League goalkeeper. But Robert’s potential high level is incredible and we’ve got to help him reach his maximum.

“He’s not there yet, but that’s just time. He’s fantastic.”

Sanchez already has 16 top-flight clean sheets to his name after two outstanding saves helped Albion beat Brentford 2-0 on Boxing Day.

This weekend he will be pitted against England number one Jordan Pickford as the Seagulls go in search of a maiden win at Goodison Park.

“I can’t compare (them) because I don’t know Jordan well at all,” Potter said of the two keepers.

“I can see that he’s been really good in the Premier League and is fantastic for England as well, so I have respect for him and his career.

“But I can only speak about Rob – and he’s got everything.

Recommended

“You can see the contribution he’s made since he’s been in our team in terms of clean sheets and saves. Our defensive record has been strong, and he’s played a part in that.

“I’m delighted with Rob and I think he will get better. I don’t think he’s at his maximum yet.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in