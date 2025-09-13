Graham Potter understands frustration on ‘uncomfortable evening’ for West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Potter said he understood the frustration of West Ham’s supporters after yet another “uncomfortable evening” at the London Stadium.

The Hammers imploded in the second half against rivals Tottenham in a 3-0 derby demolition.

Pape Matar Sarr opened the scoring just after half-time and Tomas Soucek was sent off before Lucas Bergvall and Micky van de Ven condemned West Ham to a seventh match without a win at home, their worst run since moving to the former Olympic Stadium in 2016.

And once again the stadium was half empty with more than half an hour to go as West Ham wilted against another London rival.

“The first half was even, we had good attacks, good moments, positives for us,” said an increasingly under-pressure Potter.

“But in the second half we make a mistake for the first half goal, then a red card and the scoreline gets away from us, and it was a pretty uncomfortable second half.

“When the scoreline went away so quickly you can see it’s an uncomfortable evening for us all. I felt for the supporters and the players. I understand the feeling. We have to deal with it and win.”

Soucek was shown a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Joao Paulinha.

“There was no intent, no speed, but when you raise your foot there is a potential problem,” added Potter.

While any of the confidence West Ham garnered from their surprise 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest has evaporated, Tottenham – playing their first match since the departure of chairman Daniel Levy – bounced back from their home defeat by Bournemouth in style.

“I think the first 15-20 minutes was even, but we really grew into it and dominated and created a lot of good opportunities,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“Football is about getting closer and closer and closer. We were very happy to see the goal go in after half-time.

“It was a very good, clear win and a good performance. We all know the importance of the game for the fans and it’s testament to the group that we haven’t won here in six years and today we won 3-0.”

Spurs should have probably been ahead in the first half through Cristian Romero’s header, but referee Jarred Gillett spotted a shove in the box by Van de Ven on Kyle Walker-Peters and ruled out the goal with the VAR not seeing fit to intervene.

Tottenham’s injured midfielder James Maddison was not impressed, writing on X: “Honestly the referees & VAR have had an absolute shocker of a start to the season.

“If that goal is disallowed for a foul you will never ever see a corner be taken without referee blowing for something ever again.”

Frank added: “The disallowed goal is clearly a goal. A West Ham player pushes Micky into Kyle Walker-Peters. It’s clearly a goal that needs to stand.”