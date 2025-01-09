Christmas comes late for ‘excited’ Graham Potter after landing West Ham job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Potter said his appointment as West Ham head coach made him feel like it was “Christmas for the adults” after he signed a two-and-a half-year deal at the London Stadium.

The 49-year-old has not worked since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023 and replaces Julen Lopetegui who was dismissed on Wednesday after six months in the job.

The Hammers are currently 14th in the Premier League, seven points above the relegation zone having won only six times this season.

“Very excited, very proud day to be head coach of this amazing club,” said Potter.

“It’s a big tradition, big history, big expectation. A big challenge. It’s a bit like Christmas for the adults. Excited, not the best of sleeps last night just from excitement. Looking forward to meeting the players, meeting our supporters and getting going.”

Potter’s appointment at Stamford Bridge lasted only seven months, his time in west London defined by inconsistent results and turmoil off the pitch after a whirlwind recruitment drive left him with a bloated, inexperienced squad to work with.

He was linked with several posts during his time out of management, including the England job, and was reportedly close to agreeing to take over at Ajax in the Eredivisie last season.

“It’s been 20 months of a good rest, a good break,” he said.

“In that time you speak to lots of people, lots of conversations with different owners and directors.

“It was important that I chose the right option for me at the right time. As soon as I spoke to this club, it felt right for me.

“When you’ve had lots of time to think, sometimes it’s a feeling in you. The board’s ambition, their trust and belief in me, looking at the playing squad and the academy.

“It’s a massive club but it’s a family club. I like that connection, that sense of fighting together.”

The former winger faces a challenge to drag West Ham up the Premier League table after an indifferent first half of the campaign.

Lopetegui had been appointed with the aim of installing a fresh, more expansive style of football than under former boss David Moyes but failed to match the success of his predecessor, who left the London Stadium in May.

Moyes led the club to their first trophy since 1980 when they lifted the Europa Conference League in 2023 following victory over Fiorentina in the final in Prague.

“It’s an amazing tradition here,” said Potter.

“There’s expectation, there’s demands, a recent history of success. My experience is if you can build a team that is recognisable on the pitch, that supporters proudly identify with and enjoy watching; if you get that connection between the players and supporters, everybody aligned.

“If that’s there, with that trust and connection, why put a ceiling on anything? Let’s go with the journey, be excited and go with a smile.”

Potter had previously worked for 12 uninterrupted years, starting out in the Swedish fourth tier with Ostersund and guiding the club to the top flight and into the Europa League.

He took over at Swansea in 2018 before three successful seasons at Brighton, whom he left to join Chelsea in September 2022.

“I’m comfortable in my own skin, in who I am and with what I’ve done,” said Potter.

“No one’s perfect. Life is about taking the successes and accepting the setbacks, and it making you stronger.

“I’m a better person and coach for the experience. Twelve years of non-stop being a football coach in three different countries, climbing from the fourth tier, the last eight of the Champions League, it doesn’t come for free.”