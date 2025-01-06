Graham Potter in talks to replace West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Potter is reportedly in talks to replace under-pressure West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Former Brighton boss Potter, 49, has been out of work since April 2023 when he was sacked just 31 games into a five-year contract at Chelsea.

Lopetegui’s position looks under serious threat, while technical director Tim Steidten is staying away from the training ground as the club’s problems deepen.

West Ham have declined to comment on the potential change of manager but did say Steidten, 45, is absent from their Rush Green base as he is focusing on the January transfer window.

But the situation has echoes of last season, when the German’s relationship with then boss David Moyes became strained towards the end of his tenure.

Lopetegui’s role as Hammers head coach was plunged back into doubt following consecutive heavy Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City, while Steidten is a known admirer of Potter.

Yet Steidten is also under the spotlight having led the club’s summer recruitment drive, which has so far proved a major disappointment.

West Ham spent around £130million on nine new players but are languishing in 14th in the top flight.

The £27million signing of 31-year-old Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund has reaped just two goals while two new centre-halves, Nice loanee Jean-Clair Todibo and £40million Maximilian Kilman, have failed to stem the flow of goals against.

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday before home league matches with London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace.