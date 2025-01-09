Graham Potter’s in-tray as he looks to salvage West Ham’s season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

West Ham have named Graham Potter as their new head coach.

Here, the PA news agency dips into the former Brighton and Chelsea manager’s in-tray at the London Stadium.

Salvage the season

West Ham’s season already looks like a write-off. They are probably not in relegation danger and are certainly not troubling the European places in the Premier League.

But Friday’s FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa, albeit a difficult tie, is the perfect chance for Potter to provide an immediate pick-me-up for a disillusioned fanbase and potentially give the club something to aim for over the remainder of the campaign.

Stop the leaks

The defence which Julen Lopetegui rebuilt, bringing in Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at a cost of more than £55million, is still full of holes.

Only Southampton, Leicester and Wolves have conceded more goals than the 39 West Ham have leaked this season.

They have let in three or more goals on nine separate occasions, including five against Liverpool (twice) and Arsenal.

Find some leaders

The West Ham dressing room is, according to insiders, far too quiet.

Jarrod Bowen leads by example with his performances, having comfortably been the team’s best player so far, but he is not a natural captain.

Previous Hammers skippers like Billy Bonds and Julian Dicks would not have stood for some of those capitulations this season. The senior players; Kilman, Lukasz Fabianski and Tomas Soucek, need to step up.

Fergie time?

West Ham need a new striker this month with Bowen ruled out for six weeks with a fractured foot and Michail Antonio facing a long road to recovery from the injuries he sustained in a car crash.

Potter could raid former club Brighton for a loan deal for Evan Ferguson, a player owner David Sullivan admires.