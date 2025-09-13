Tottenham ease past West Ham to put Graham Potter back under pressure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Graham Potter found himself back under pressure as Tottenham returned to winning ways with a 3-0 London derby demolition of West Ham.

Pape Matar Sarr, Lucas Bergvall and Micky van de Ven got the goals as Spurs, playing their first match since the departure of chairman Daniel Levy, bounced back from the 1-0 home defeat by Bournemouth a fortnight ago.

But for West Ham, any of the confidence garnered from their surprise 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest evaporated as, for the second home game in a row, they wilted in front of a London rival.

To rub salt in the wounds, they had Tomas Soucek sent off and are now without a win in their last seven home matches – their worst run since moving to the London Stadium and a damning one which under-fire boss Potter needs to arrest quickly.

open image in gallery Graham Potter (centre) is back under pressure after a chastening loss (Chris Radburn/PA)

Yet again the unloved former Olympic Stadium was half empty long before the end, when even the constant booing of Mohammed Kudus – the Ghana winger who had the temerity to join Spurs from West Ham this summer – had worn thin.

Yet when Kudus gave the ball away in West Ham’s half early on they almost scored on the counter, only for Lucas Paqueta to pull his shot wide.

Moments later Kudus briefly silenced the jeers when he swung in a corner which was headed home by Cristian Romero.

But referee Jarred Gillett spotted a shove in the box by Van de Ven on Kyle Walker-Peters and ruled out the goal with the VAR not seeing fit to intervene.

Tottenham’s injured midfielder James Maddison was not impressed, writing on X: “Honestly the referees & VAR have had an absolute shocker of a start to the season.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

“If that goal is disallowed for a foul you will never ever see a corner be taken without referee blowing for something ever again.”

Corners quickly became the recurring theme of the first half, as three of the goals West Ham keeper Mads Hermansen conceded in the 5-1 home drubbing by Chelsea came from them.

Spurs clearly knew it, as every one of the eight they forced in the first half were curled right under his crossbar.

West Ham somehow survived the bombardment until half-time – but it only took 100 seconds of the second half for them to concede a fifth goal from a corner this season, Sarr unmarked as he headed home at the far post.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

When Soucek was shown a straight red card for a studs-up foul on Joao Paulinha, West Ham quickly unravelled.

Barely a minute later Romero’s long ball caught them cold and Bergvall guided a superb header over the stranded Hermansen.

Bergvall laid on a third for Van de Ven to lash home, prompting a familiar exodus from the home fans and leaving Potter with plenty still to ponder.