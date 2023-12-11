LaLiga match abandoned after death of a fan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Granada’s LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao was abandoned following the death of a home fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Carmenes.

Bilbao went ahead through an early goal from Inaki Williams, before the game was stopped after around 15 minutes when officials were alerted to a problem in the stands.

As the person received ongoing medical treatment, the players were eventually taken off the field.

LaLiga later confirmed the supporter had died and the match would be rescheduled.

A statement from Granada added: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the entire Granada family.”

Play was stopped after just 15 minutes in Granada (EPA)

Following discussions between the clubs and the governing bodies, it was decided the match would be rescheduled to Monday, restarting from the 17th minute.

A statement from the league read: “At the request of LALIGA, the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) competition judge has ruled that the Granada-Athletic fixture, suspended today due to the death of a fan during the match, will resume tomorrow – December 11th – at 9pm. The match will restart from the 17th minute.”