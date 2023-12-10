Granada’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao abandoned after death of home fan

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Granada’s LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao was abandoned following the death of a home fan at the Estadio Nuevo los Carmenes, while Girona later moved back top of the table with a stunning 4-2 win at Catalan rivals Barcelona.

Bilbao went ahead through an early goal from Inaki Williams, before the game was stopped after around 15 minutes when officials were alerted to a problem in the stands.

As the person received ongoing medical treatment, the players were eventually taken off the field.

LaLiga later confirmed the supporter had died and the match would be rescheduled.

A statement from Granada added: “We want to send our most sincere condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the entire Granada family.”

Following discussions between the clubs and the governing bodies, it was decided the match would be rescheduled to Monday, restarting from the 17th minute.

A statement from the league read: “At the request of LALIGA, the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation) competition judge has ruled that the Granada-Athletic fixture, suspended today due to the death of a fan during the match, will resume tomorrow – December 11th – at 9pm. The match will restart from the 17th minute.”

With Real Madrid having only been able to draw at Real Betis on Saturday, Girona made the most of their opportunity to stun rivals Barca at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Artem Dovbyk gave Michel’s well-drilled side an early lead, before Robert Lewandowski soon headed in an equaliser.

Left-back Miguel Gutierrez fired the visitors back in front before half-time and substitute Valery added a late third.

Although Ilkay Gundogan pulled one back for Barca in stoppage time, Cristhian Stuani knocked in Girona’s fourth to seal a memorable victory which moves them two points clear at the summit.

Elsewhere in Sunday’s other games, Atletico Madrid beat Almeria 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Alvaro Morata and Angel Correa for an eighth-successive home league win this season, while relegation battlers Cadiz drew 1-1 at home with Osasuna.

In Serie A, Romelu Lukaku scored an early goal and was later sent off as Roma were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Fiorentina and finished with nine men.

Belgian striker Lukaku headed Jose Mourinho’s side in front after five minutes, but the hosts were reduced to 10 men just after the hour when wing-back Nicola Zalewski collected a second caution.

Martinez Quarta glanced in an equaliser before Lukaku was given a straight red card for an ugly challenge on Christian Kouame.

Bologna sit fifth, level on 25 points with Roma, after Joshua Zirkzee scored a brace in the 2-1 win at Salernitana.

A late goal from Dany Mota gave Monza a 1-0 win over Genoa, while Frosinone and Torino played out a goalless draw.

In the Bundesliga, leaders Bayer Leverkusen had to settle for a 1-1 draw at third-placed Stuttgart.

Leverkusen were looking to make the most of Bayern Munich’s 5-1 defeat at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, but fell behind when Chris Fuhrich put Stuttgart ahead just before the break.

Although Florian Wirtz had the visitors level soon after the restart, Leverkusen – who remain unbeaten in all competitions this season – could not find a winner are now four points clear of Bayern, but having played a match more.

In Sunday’s only other game, Cologne were held to a goalless draw at home by Mainz.

Nice kept the pressure on at the top of Ligue 1 after a late goal from Jeremie Boga secured a 2-1 win at the Allianz Riviera to move back second and within four points of leaders Paris St Germain.

Alexandre Lacazette grabbed a hat-trick as bottom club Lyon beat fellow strugglers Toulouse 3-0 to boost their survival hopes.

Jeremy Le Douaron’s second-half strike saw Brest win 1-0 at Metz, while Abakar Sylla scored deep into stoppage-time as Strasbourg beat Le Harve 2-1 and it finished goalless between Clermont and Lille.

In Sunday’s late game, Marseille moved into the top six after a 4-2 win at Lorient, where Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the first half and Jonathan Clauss was shown a late red card.